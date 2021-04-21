Michigan Medicine hosting walk-in COVID vaccine clinic on Friday

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine will be hosting a free COVID vaccination clinic on Friday at Michigan Stadium.

The clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for first dose walk-ins.

Individuals must be over the age of 16 and must present a current Michigan Medicine medical record number upon arrival. Those who do not have a medical record number with the health system will be turned away. No registration is necessary.

Once individuals receive the shot, they are required to return in 21 days to receive their second dose.

Although vaccinations are free, health insurance may be collected. If you have an insurance card, you are encouraged to bring it with you. Vaccines will be administered to everyone regardless of health insurance status.

Michigan Stadium is at 1201 S. Main St.

According to U-M’s website, before you get vaccinated, you: