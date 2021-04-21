Michigan Medicine hosting walk-in COVID vaccine clinic on Friday

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine will be hosting a free COVID vaccination clinic on Friday at Michigan Stadium.
The clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for first dose walk-ins.
Individuals must be over the age of 16 and must present a current Michigan Medicine medical record number upon arrival. Those who do not have a medical record number with the health system will be turned away. No registration is necessary.
Once individuals receive the shot, they are required to return in 21 days to receive their second dose.
Although vaccinations are free, health insurance may be collected. If you have an insurance card, you are encouraged to bring it with you. Vaccines will be administered to everyone regardless of health insurance status.
Michigan Stadium is at 1201 S. Main St.
According to U-M’s website, before you get vaccinated, you:
- Must complete your ResponsiBlue daily screening and present a green checkmark
- Should not have an active infection with COVID-19 in the past 10 days
- Must not be in quarantine at the time of vaccination
- Must not have received any other vaccines for 14 days prior to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
- Must not have not received monoclonal antibody therapy in the previous 90 days
- Must be available in Ann Arbor to receive both doses of vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna only. J&J vaccines are one-dose.)