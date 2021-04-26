Michigan Medicine offering walk-in COVID vaccine clinic at Michigan Stadium this week

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine will continue offering walk-in appointments through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Michigan Stadium for anyone who is 16 and up.

Those interested in receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as a walk-in can pre-register by calling 734-936-4990 and select option 1.

Members of the Michigan Medicine team will be on site to connect walk-ins who have no medical record number with the health system with the registration phone line.

Michigan Stadium is at 1201 South Main Street.

Below is more information from Michigan Medicine’s website about the clinic:

How to Find It: The Michigan Stadium vaccine clinic is located inside the Jack Roth Stadium Club, which is on the east side of the stadium. You can enter off Stadium Boulevard near Crisler Center or take Main Street to Keech Avenue to Kipke Drive. See the map below for additional help.

Where to Park: Reserved parking is designated next to the stadium club entrance in Lot SC1 and Lot SC4. ADA parking is included in the front row of Lot SC1.

When You Get There: Once you enter through the stadium club entrance, a greeter will be there to direct you to the appropriate vaccination area.

To see a map of the stadium and where to park, click here.