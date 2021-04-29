Washtenaw County residents stuck in crappy situation with manure wall

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A dispute between neighbors over a property line in Lodi Township has led to the building of a 250-foot-long wall of poop, FOX 2 Detroit reports.

The wall is not only a stinking problem for Wayne Lambarth, who owns the adjacent property, but also for his tenants who live near the mound of manure.

Lambarth said that his neighbor, a farmer, made the wall. The cow manure used for the fecal fence is normally spread out on the farmer’s field, he said.

The report says that Lambarth’s grandfather developed the property 100 years ago but that it was divided. After a property line dispute in 2020, the wall appeared close to the house.

“It’s not a poop wall. It’s a compost fence,” the neighbor, and wall’s creator, told FOX 2 News when asked.

Local officials said that nothing can be done about the crappy situation because it’s on the neighbor’s property, the station reported.