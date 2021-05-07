University of Michigan launches care team for student survivors of sexual assault, harassment

The Michigan Union is at 530 S. State St. in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – A new initiative has been formed at the University of Michigan to support student victims and survivors of sexual assault, sexual harassment, abuse, intimate partner violence and stalking in processing their experiences.

The Survivor Care Team launched in April and is a collaboration between U-M’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center and Counseling and Psychological Services.

According to its website, the care team takes a holistic approach to healing and offers individualized support plans that can cover therapy, support or therapy groups and advocacy.

To access the care team, students can visit either the SAPAC or CAPS offices.

“Ask for help in whatever way works for you,” reads the website. “We will offer empathy, validation and support and, if you like, we can work with you to create a plan that feels right for your specific healing journey. If you’d like to revise the plan at any time, no problem.”

SAPAC and CAPS offices are located in the Michigan Union at 530 S. State Street.