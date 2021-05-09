Construction to close portion of Maynard Street Tuesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday, Maynard Street between East William and East Jefferson streets in Ann Arbor will close for water service construction through Friday.

Starting at 7 a.m. construction company Fonson Company will takeover Maynard Steet while removing a water service lead.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., said a notice from the City of Ann Arbor.

The closure is expected to end by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Related: South Industrial Highway in Ann Arbor closed for repaving Monday

Detours will take northbound traffic north on Thompson Street and east on William Street. Southbound detours will lead west on William Street and south on Thompson Street to East Jefferson Street.

Ad

Emergency vehicles should follow detours.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained. Pedestrians should use the will be on the east side of Maynard Street.

Learn more about Ann Arbor traffic here.