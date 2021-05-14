Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan students seeking feedback from Ann Arbor parks visitors for research

Study focuses on neighborhood parks

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

“Canoe Fan” from Chicago sculptor Victoria Fuller in Ann Arbor's Gallup Park.
“Canoe Fan” from Chicago sculptor Victoria Fuller in Ann Arbor's Gallup Park. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Students at the University of Michigan School of Information have released a survey as part of a research project to better understand how online resources could be improved to help residents and visitors alike to engage with, learn about and enjoy Ann Arbor’s parks.

Based on the responses they receive, the students hope to create new information tools that will contribute to a better visitor experience.

The project is building upon a study by recent School of Information students who aimed to improve visitor access to the parks.

To take part in the study, individuals are asked to fill out a 10-minute survey on their experience with the city’s neighborhood parks. The survey has 15 questions and can be completed here.

Questions include how often you visit the city’s parks, who you go with and why you choose one park over another.

Those who fill out the survey will have the option to leave an email address for a follow-up interview, and responses will be anonymized before the group shares the results of the study with the city of Ann Arbor.

