Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore reopens after 14-month closure

ANN ARBOR – After a 14-month closure, Literati Bookstore in downtown Ann Arbor has reopened.

New hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Starting June 6, the shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Face masks are required for entry.

Literati was the first business in the city to close its doors due to COVID safety concerns just three days after the first cases were confirmed in Michigan.

“We are concerned about our community and our staff safety,” wrote the owners in a Facebook post on March 13, 2020.

Back open, 14 months later.



Masks and kindness required for entry.



New hours: 11-8 Mon-Sat. Open Sundays 12-5 starting June 6th.



Thank you for helping us survive this dystopian storyline of our bookstore’s journey. We are thrilled to turn the page and start the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/ecT5tdMHMM — Literati Bookstore (@LiteratiBkstore) May 19, 2021

While other business owners gradually opened their doors as restrictions on retail and dining were lifted, Literati owners Hilary and Mike Gustafson chose to keep their store closed.

Read: Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore named Publishers Weekly’s Bookstore of the Year

Ad

Looking down an uncertain road after announcing they would close “indefinitely,” the Gustafsons launched a GoFundMe and raised $100,000 in two days.

“I want to be clear that Hilary and I are not seeing a dime of any of this,” wrote Mike in a Facebook post on March 25, 2020. “This is all to pay our liabilities now and going forward: Rent, bills, payroll.”

For more information, visit www.literatibookstore.com.