Discount tickets to Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum for June visits on sale

The entrance of the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum will reopen its doors to the public.

If you missed the chance to snag tickets for the reopening, have no fear. At 10 a.m. on Friday, discounted tickets to visit the museum on select dates and times in June go on sale.

Pre-reserved tickets will be available for June 1, 2, and 5.

Thanks to a generous donation, AAHOM has been able to temporarily reduce its regular $16 admission to visitors.

Here are the new admission prices, according to the museum’s website:

$12.50/person

$6.25 discounted admission for those with memberships through ACM or ASTC

$3 admission if you have EBT or WIC cards

Members: login to the website to receive your free admissions

Pre-registration spots fill up quickly.

If you can’t wait until June, some discounted tickets for times in May are still available.

Guests ages two and up must wear face masks at all times during their visit, the AAHOM said.

The museum has offered pod rentals over the past few months for groups to enjoy the building museum activities privately. Reserve a time for a pod of up to 25 people here.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is at 220 E. Ann St.