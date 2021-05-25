Ann Arbor police mourn ‘victims of injustice’ on anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

Protestors march along Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon one year after Minnesota man George Floyd was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.

“As we mark one year since the tragic death of George Floyd, we pause to mourn him and all those who are victims of injustice,” said the statement signed by AAPD Chief Michael Cox.

Floyd’s killing prompted worldwide protests against police brutality and racism, including in Ann Arbor.

While pledging to work with the local community to provide equitable policing, Chief Cox said the AAPD hopes to “make Ann Arbor a place that is safe, welcoming, and just for all.”

See the full statement below:

Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of murder and manslaughter, with the most severe charge carrying up to 40 years in prison.

“Today, we are able to breathe again,” Floyd’s brother Philonise told reporters at a news conference following the verdict, referencing his brother’s final pleas to Chauvin.

Chauvin will be sentenced on June 25.