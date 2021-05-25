LIVE STREAM: Tributes held across US on anniversary of George Floyd death

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, people carry posters with George Floyd on them as they march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Tributes are being held all across the U.S. on Monday, May 25 to honor and remember George Floyd on the one year anniversary of his death.

A former Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while he was restrained in handcuffs and laying face down on the ground. Video of the scene went viral, triggering a massive outcry against police brutality and systemic racism in the United States. Protests across the nation, and even around the world, called for justice and change for months following Floyd’s death.

After a lengthy and harrowing trial this April, former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and faces sentencing on July 25. Three other former Minneapolis police officers present at the scene during Floyd’s killing are charged with aiding and abetting his death. They will face trial in March of 2022.

