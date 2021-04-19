PHOTOS: Protestors take to the streets in Ann Arbor

Protestors march along Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, protestors from the Ann Arbor area and Detroit marched down Washtenaw Avenue to honor George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.

Organized by Survivors Speak and Value Black Lives, the protest started in the parking lot of Glencoe Crossing. Participants then marched to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Service Center on Hogback Road.

Here are our highlight photos:

A protestor carries a megaphone at a protest in Ann Arbor held on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

After organizers spoke to the socially distanced and masked crowd, members of the Black Syndicate motorcycle clubs of Detroit and Ypsilanti led protestors down Washtenaw Avenue, which was temporarily closed to traffic.

As they marched, protestors chanted “Hands up. Don’t shoot,” “stop killing us” and “no racist police.”

Protestors march along Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Protestors march at the Glencoe Crossing shopping mall in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Protestors march along Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Protestors march along Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Protestors march along Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Once in front at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Service Center, Trische’ Duckworth of Survivors Speak as well as Sha’Teina and Dan Grady El, spoke to protest attendees.

Ad

Other speakers shared personal stories of police brutality in Washtenaw County and Detroit.

Trische' Duckworth of Survivors Speak addresses protestors in front of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Service Center on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Members of the Black Syndicate motorcycle clubs of Ypsilanti and Detroit joined protestors on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Protestors leave the Washtenaw Count Sheriff's Office Service Center on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

After leaving the Service Center, protestors paused for a 9-minute, 29-second moment of silence at the intersection of Washtenaw Avenue, Hogback Road and Carpenter Road. The amount of time symbolizes how long former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, who was honored during the rally.

Protestors kneel at the intersection of Washtenaw Avenue and Carpenter Road for a 9-minute, 29-second moment of silence in honor of George Floyd on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Protestors march at the intersection of Washtenaw Avenue and Carpenter Road in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Protestors march on Hogback Road after rallying at the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit addresses protestors on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (WDIV)

Protestors marched back to Glencoe Crossing to listen to more speakers as cars passing by honked in support. Speakers included Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, who was joined by Washtenaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Burton-Harris and Frances Walters, the Conviction Integrity and Expungement unit coordinator at Washtenaw County.