Michigan Medicine, U-M physician assistants reach tentative agreement

Simbiat Monsur, physician assistant at Michigan Medicine, holds a sign in support of colleagues negotiating a contract with the health system on May 4, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – After several months of negotiations, the United Physician Assistants at Michigan Medicine union has reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract with the University of Michigan.

Negotiations began in September, three months after the university recognized the newly-formed union which represents approximately 340 PAs across the health system.

“This agreement reflects our deep appreciation and gratitude for the hard work and dedication of our PAs, including throughout the last year as we navigated the challenges of caring for patients during a pandemic,” president of the U-M Health System David Miller said in a release.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement following a very collaborative round of negotiations, during which both teams put in tremendous effort on developing a brand new contract.”

President of UPAMM, physician assistant Jill Hasen, said that the group is proud of its work to negotiate a new contract.

“Physician assistants do incredibly important work taking care of patients in every part of the health system,” Hasen said in a release. “Our goal in these negotiations was to achieve greater equity, transparency, and respect for physician assistants. By working with management, we took some big strides in that direction. I think both the union the university can feel proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

A ratification will be scheduled in the coming weeks by UPAMM.