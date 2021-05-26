Top 10 restaurants in Ann Arbor area, according to OpenTable users

ANN ARBOR – Online restaurant reservation website OpenTable has published its Best Overall Restaurants in Ann Arbor based on user reviews.

According to the site, the company analyzes more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month and sorts the results to help users discover new restaurants to try.

In no particular order, here are its Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners:

All restaurants received an Exceptional rating on OpenTable rating over four out of five stars.

To book a reservation at one of the above eateries or to browse other local options, click here.