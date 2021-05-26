Mostly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Top 10 restaurants in Ann Arbor area, according to OpenTable users

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: 
Ann Arbor
,
Ypsilanti
,
Restaurants
,
OpenTable
,
Food Review
,
Restaurant Review
,
Review
,
Food
,
Ann Arbor Eats
,
Dining
,
Fine Dining
,
Downtown Ann Arbor
Cheddar jalapeño grits and shrimp.
Cheddar jalapeño grits and shrimp. (Gandy Dancer)

ANN ARBOR – Online restaurant reservation website OpenTable has published its Best Overall Restaurants in Ann Arbor based on user reviews.

According to the site, the company analyzes more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month and sorts the results to help users discover new restaurants to try.

In no particular order, here are its Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners:

All restaurants received an Exceptional rating on OpenTable rating over four out of five stars.

To book a reservation at one of the above eateries or to browse other local options, click here.

About the Author: