Vaccine clinic coming to Ann Arbor on June 3 for hospitality workers, families

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. Many parents and educators are excited over the news that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine soon for youngsters ages 12 to 15. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Greyline will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic on June 3 for Ann Arbor-area hospitality, restaurant, retail workers and their families.

The event will take place from 3-6 p.m.

As part of Michigan’s new “shots in arms” incentive campaign, the first 400 individuals who receive a vaccine against COVID-19 at the clinic can get a free $25 Visa gift card.

The initiative was announced by Gov. Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.

According to a release:

Walk-Ins are welcome, so no appointment is necessary.

Proof of health insurance is not required.

Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer doses are available.

Parental consent required for ages 18 and under (Pfizer only).

The event is part of a statewide campaign to vaccinate hospitality workers and their families in areas with a high concentration of hotels, restaurants and bars and heavy foot traffic.

Zingerman’s Greline is at 100 N. Ashley St.