Vaccine clinic coming to Ann Arbor on June 3 for hospitality workers, families

ANN ARBOR – Zingerman’s Greyline will be hosting a COVID vaccine clinic on June 3 for Ann Arbor-area hospitality, restaurant, retail workers and their families.
The event will take place from 3-6 p.m.
As part of Michigan’s new “shots in arms” incentive campaign, the first 400 individuals who receive a vaccine against COVID-19 at the clinic can get a free $25 Visa gift card.
The initiative was announced by Gov. Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association.
According to a release:
- Walk-Ins are welcome, so no appointment is necessary.
- Proof of health insurance is not required.
- Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer doses are available.
- Parental consent required for ages 18 and under (Pfizer only).
The event is part of a statewide campaign to vaccinate hospitality workers and their families in areas with a high concentration of hotels, restaurants and bars and heavy foot traffic.
Zingerman’s Greline is at 100 N. Ashley St.