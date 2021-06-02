Dexter-Ann Arbor Run returns this year in August

ANN ARBOR – The organizers of the annual Dexter-Ann Arbor Run have announced that the race is on this year.

With outdoor event capacity restrictions officially lifted, plans are in place to hold an in-person race on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The event shifted to a virtual format in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said the event will look different this year as they try to promote social distancing.

For one, packet pick up will be staggered over two days and will not include a vendor expo -- which sees up to 40 vendors set up pop-up shops indoors during normal years.

“While we recognize the impact the novel coronavirus has had on our communities, we are also aware that things may look very different in August,” reads the website. “As such, we are developing a safety plan that has masking and social distancing efforts at the core of the plan. If you deferred your 2020 event registration to this year, you will be contacted directly with information on how to claim it.”

Portions of the scenic race take place on Huron River Drive. (Dexter-Ann Arbor Run)

In order to prevent overcrowding, the event has decreased its participant limit from 6,500 to 4,250.

Here’s how it will be broken down:

Sunday

Half Marathon : 2,000 runners

10K : 1,250 Runners

5K: 1,000 Runners

Start Times

10K : 7:15am | Finish Time between 7:45am and 8:45am

5K : 8:30am | Finish Time between 8:45am and 9:30am

Half Marathon: 8:30am | Finish Time between 9:35am and 12:00pm

Below are the course maps for each race:

Due to the ongoing pandemic, masking rules will be in place and participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to the event.

Here are the COVID safety guidelines from the event’s website:

Masking

All participants required to wear masks/face covering in non-competition times:

Pre and post race

Start Line Corrals

Immediate finish line



All staff and volunteers are required to wear masks with complete coverage of the nose and mouth as described in CDC guidelines.

Enforcement will be maintained by a Social Distance Enforcement Team. (Volunteers to roam the main congregation areas with elevated signs promoting mask wearing and social distancing. Each volunteer will be equipped with additional masks to distribute if needed).

Spectators

All spectators are required to wear masks with complete coverage of the nose and mouth as described in CDC guidelines.

Maintain 6′ social distancing;

Must conduct daily symptom self assessment and be clear to attend per document results;

Minimal spectators at start/finish line;

Screening

All participants, spectators, staff, and volunteers who qualify are strongly encouraged to receive the Covid-19 vaccine before coming to or participating in the DXA2 event.

Each participant will be required present evidence of their COVID-19 vaccination (with proof of full vaccination dated at least two weeks prior to the event) OR Present a negative COVID-19 test dated 72 hours before the event.

Each participant shall be required to complete a declaration at packet pickup that they are not currently infected by COVID-19 and have not had, or knowingly been in contact with, someone experiencing any of these COVID-19 symptoms in the past 10 days.

To register, click here.

For more information about the race, including start and finish lines, pre- and post-race transportation water/aid stations and more, click here.