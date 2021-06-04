Get vaccinated against COVID at Ann Arbor Skate Park on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – Packard Health will be holding a pop-up community vaccination clinic on Sunday afternoon at the Ann Arbor Skate Park.

From 1-5 p.m., anyone ages 12 and up can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Consent forms are required from participants ages 12-17.

Those who receive a vaccine will receive free popsicles and a $10 gift card. Participants can also enter a raffle to win a $50 gift card.

According to a parental consent form, the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots may be administered at the event.

A vaccination clinic for the second dose will be held at the skate park on Sunday, June 27.

For more information about the event, click here.

Have questions? Call 734-926-4942.

The Ann Arbor Skate Park is located in Veterans Memorial Park at 350 N. Maple Rd.