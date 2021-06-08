Physician assistants ratify three-year contract with Michigan Medicine

Jill Hasen, president of United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine, holds a sign during a rally outside U-M Hospital in support of union negotiators on May 4, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Physician assistants at the University of Michigan represented by the United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine have approved a three-year contract with the health system.

The contract is the first of its kind for UPAMM, which represents roughly 340 PAs across both Michigan Medicine and the university.

Negotiations over a new deal began in September after the university recognized UPAMM in June 2020. The agreement was ratified by the group last week.

Read: Physician assistants rally in Ann Arbor in support of colleagues negotiating with Michigan Medicine

“We are grateful to all who collaborated in bargaining for a fair agreement with our PAs,” president of University of Michigan Health and executive vice dean for clinical affairs of the U-M Medical School, David C. Miller, said in a release. “We recognize and appreciate the extraordinary commitment and expertise of our PA colleagues who have demonstrated their dedication time and again throughout the pandemic.

Ad

“Michigan Medicine’s top priority is to ensure our patients receive the highest quality of care. Physician assistants are critical to that mission, and this contract allows us to move forward together.”

“The ratification of UPAMM’s first contract with an overwhelming majority demonstrates PAs’ dedication to working with Michigan Medicine in a collaborative environment of mutual respect,” UPAMM President Jill Hasen said in a release. “We look forward to continuing to provide patient care alongside the leaders and best here at University of Michigan Health.”