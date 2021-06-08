University of Michigan’s bipolar research program launches virtual art exhibition

ANN ARBOR – The Heinz C. Prechter Bipolar Research Program at the University of Michigan has launched a virtual art exhibit to coincide with its Longitudinal Study of Bipolar Disorder.

The virtual grand opening for “ENERGY: Brain Health Arts” will take place on Thursday and will feature the study’s director, Melvin G. McInnis, artist and curator, Stephanie Prechter, as well as conversations with some of the artists.

The event will be hosted on Zoom from 7-8 p.m. and attendees can submit questions by the end of the day Tuesday.

To register for the event, click here.

Thirty-two year old participating artist, Anthony Morris, said he has lived with bipolar disorder for years.

“Art allows my brain to escape the monotony of the daily routine and reminds me that it is OK to feel emotional,” Morris says on his collection page.

Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Wendy Ascione-Juska was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her late twenties.

“My artistic expression is rooted in everyday experiences and life story,” Ascione-Junka says on her collection page. “My bipolar diagnosis feeds my work and worldview. Art can be a powerful way to release the tension of everyday life.

“I find joy through the ability to express myself artistically, through theater, painting or photography. Art means creativity and the flow of energy from creation to exhibition. Art is for both the creator and the audience.

To view the online gallery, click here.