Ann Arbor’s Clinc launches artificial intelligence products for banks, credit unions

ANN ARBOR – Clinc AI announced this week a new suite of patented conversational artificial intelligence products for credit unions and banks.

The company’s conversational AI platform acts as a foundation of the new technology, with the goal to help banks and credit unions deliver a high-touch, high-tech experience for their clients.

“We spent the winter talking with banks and credit unions of all sizes and the message was clear: they need to deliver a better customer experience, at an affordable price point, with a clear ROI -- and they need it fast,” Vice President of Product at Clinc Kyle Hellsten said in a release.

“The critical importance of digital Virtual Assistants was already there, but COVID exacerbated the stress on contact centers and cost containment, forcing the financial services industry to scramble for solutions.”

The technology, called Clinc Public Banking Agent, is designed for pre-authenticated interactions, meaning the customer is not required to enter a password. Clinc has already programmed the system with nearly 30 prebuilt requests, allowing for a swift, seamless deployment.

Ad

Its Virtual Banking Assistant is integrated with the bank or credit union’s front- and back-end systems, which allows customers to have robust interactions after logging in, including account transfers, bill payment, balance inquiries, budget advice and more.

“Clinc’s initial success was driven through the incredible user experiences of our large, enterprise customers. This allowed us to leverage all our learnings and experience to build easy to implement, out-of-the box products for financial institutions that may not have large internal IT departments or budgets to build customized solutions,” Hellsten said in a release.

“And to continue this success, we are still 100% committed and invested in our flagship Platform, which will constantly drive the innovation for all our customers, regardless of size.”

Over the years, Clinc’s clients have included Barclays, USAA and Turkey’s Isbank.