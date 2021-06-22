Boil water notice issued in Ann Arbor following water main break

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A boil water notice has been issued for part of Ann Arbor Tuesday afternoon following a water main break.

A boil water notice is in effect for those in Ann Arbor in the area bounded by Jackson Avenue, Maple Road, Pauline Boulevard, West Liberty Road, the Dicken Woods area, I-94 and the Westgate shopping area, officials announced at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday.

A water main broke earlier in the day and caused lane closures at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Maple Road. Officials say the boil water notice is a precautionary measure.

“There is no evidence of contamination of the water system, and the city is issuing this boil water advisory as a precautionary measure until further notice,” a press release from the city reads Tuesday. “This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, and preparing drinks, as well as water for pets. Water used for bathing, laundry and lawn irrigation does not need to be boiled. The boil water alert is anticipated to be lifted within 48 hours.”

Officials say water should be boiled for at least one minute and cooled in a covered container. Bottled water can also be used as an alternative.

All lanes are still closed at Jackson Avenue and Maple Road as of Tuesday afternoon as crews work to repair the break.

