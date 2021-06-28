Ann Arbor Art Center launches crowdfunding campaign for new downtown murals, alleyway projects

The Ann Arbor Art Center "Artini at Home" on Live in the D

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Art Center has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to bring new murals and immersive installations to downtown’s new Creative District.

Building on the success of the 2020 A2AC Murals project, the A2AC Art in Public campaign aims to raise $50,000 through Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

If the goal is met by July 30, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)Public Spaces Community Places initiative will provide a dollar-for-dollar match for campaign donations, raising the project total to $100,000.

“Public art brings people out into the community and creates more vibrant, engaging spaces,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman in a release. “We are pleased to support this effort for a second year through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

The funds raised will support the A2AC Murals and A2AC Alleys projects and build up the city’s creative identity.

Potential sites for new artwork include walls and alleyways off of Ashley, Ann and First streets as well as West Washington, West Huron and East Liberty streets. Find a map of the sites here.

The Art Center is currently taking artist applications for its A2AC Alleys: Activating Ann Arbor’s Alleys through Art design competition, which will see alleyways turned into interactive installations.

In 2020, one sculpture and 10 new murals were created by the A2AC Murals project around downtown Ann Arbor. The project paired buildings and business owners with artists to create transformative public artwork.

“With the support of the MEDC’s PSCP program and the generosity of its donors, the A2AC’s “Art in Public” initiative is poised to embark on the second year of progress in the expansion and accessibility of public art in downtown Ann Arbor,” said Ann Arbor Art Center President and CEO Marie Klopf.

“In 2020, the transformative A2AC Murals project was a huge success and completed 10 separate murals throughout the downtown. The continuation of this effort in 2021 will enhance the downtown experience through additional accessible and equitable public art experiences for community members and visitors alike.”

Donations to the funding campaign can be made online or by check. Checks should be mailed to the Ann Arbor Art Center at (c/o) Art in Public 117 W. Liberty Street.

The Public Spaces Community Places initiative provides matched funding of up to $50,000 for community improvement projects throughout Michigan. It was created in 2014 by Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan Municipal League and Patronicity.