Capacity limits at Ann Arbor pools will remain in place due to record low staffing, city says

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor’s three outdoor pools will not be returning to normal operations this summer due to low staffing levels, the city announced on Monday.

In an email to residents, the city revealed it’s had a “historically low numbers of job applicants” this year.

Buhr Park, Fuller Park and Veterans Memorial Park pools will continue to operate with limited capacity as the city evaluates staffing levels.

Currently, pool admissions can be purchased online or at the pool the day of the visit, pending space availability. Visits are offered in two-hour blocks. Fuller Park Pool offers up to 150 spots per two-hour block at any given time, while Buhr Park Pool and Vets Park Pool offer up to 90 spots per two-hour block.

According to the city, up to three swimmers will be allowed in each lap lane.

Below are the city’s guidelines for reserving a space online:

You must have a current CivicRec account with all attendees over the age of 3 on the account

Click on the General Swim Registrations tab at the top of the page

Choose the pool you would like to visit and click the name

Choose the time slot and pool area (lap swim or general swim) that you would like to attend

There are separate registrations for general swim and lap swim. If you want to lap swim you must register for a lap lane session.

Choose who will be attending the pool.

Click Select Dates and choose dates that the selected individuals will be attending.

Youth and Senior discounts will automatically be applied.

Accounts must have a birthdate in the system for the discounts to apply.

Once you have selected your dates and attendees, please check out and pay

To book a time to swim and to see pricing, click here.