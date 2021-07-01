First look: 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair map

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Art Fair has released its official map for the 2021 event that will run July 15-17.

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair is back this summer with a slightly scaled back version with the same quality work in the same footprint.

The map features water and first aid station locations, parking lots and structures, portable restrooms, bike parking, shuttle drop off and pick up points and more.

The event, which spans 30 city blocks, typically attracts nearly half a million visitors. This year, the fair will be three days instead of its usual four due to last-minute plans to reverse the decision to cancel the event as COVID restrictions changed in Michigan.

Also new this year, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair will be running the South University section of the event after the South University Area Association dissolved in December. The fair’s new motto is “Three Fairs, One Event” as a result of the change.

Map of the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Ann Arbor Art Fair)

Like in years past, Park & Ride shuttles will be offered from the Briarwood Mall and Huron High School parking lots for those who wish to avoid looking for parking in the downtown area.