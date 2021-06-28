Metro Detroit athletes punch tickets to Tokyo

DETROIT – With less than a month to go before the summer games we’re getting more decisive about who to support in the Tokyo Olympics.

That includes a whole bunch of athletes from right here in Metro Detroit with some qualifying just over the weekend.

Sam Mikulak, a US Olympian is making headlines.

The University of Michigan alum made the men’s gymnastics team and hopes lucky number three will put hime on the podium.

“This is the hardest year I’ve ever had to be able to come through, put on a show for you guys,” said Mikulak.

Related: Metro Detroit athletes compete to earn a place at the Tokyo Olympics

Cameron Bock with the University of Michigan is on the team as a replacement athlete.

Anavia Battle clinched her Olympic spot in the women’s 200 meter. The achievement left her speechless.

Ad

“Anavia you’re holding the American flag with means you’re going to Tokyo,” Battle was told.

“I know. I am just overwhelmed right now. I am just happy,” she said in response.

Mason Ferlic, another Wolverine is completing in the men’s 300 meter steeplechase.

These new members of team USA join other local Olympians including Kate Nye of Berkley for weight lifting. Canton’s Allison Schmitt makes her fourth team swimming in two events.

Read: Complete Olympic coverage

Annie Lazor is competing in her first games in the 200 meter Breastroke.

Swimmers Catie De-Loof, Jake Mitchell and Patrick Callan of the University of Michigan are also competing.

Amanda Chidester is on the woman’s softball team.

Donald Scott of Ypsilaniti is in triple jump and Steven Bastien of Saline is also Olympic bound. The University of Michigan alum is a decathlete.

Ad

New: Last chance for Tokyo: Final 4 Olympic hoop qualifiers begin