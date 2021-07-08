A4 Top 10: Here are your favorite Ann Arbor eateries

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Back in June, we asked townies and Tree Town fans which Ann Arbor eateries were the best.

After rounds of nominations and voting, we tallied up the votes and have your winners.

Here are your top 10 Ann Arbor eateries:

ZINGERMAN’S DELICATESSEN (422 Detroit St.)

Nationally known for its Reuben sandwich, the Detroit Street deli has been a fan favorite of townies, tourists and students since 1982. In addition to lip-smacking sandwiches, the deli has a specialty foods grocery area, patio seating and online ordering.

It was even visited by former President Barack Obama in 2014 when he was in town to give a speech.

KNIGHT’S STEAKHOUSE (2324 Dexter Ave. & 600 E. Liberty St.)

Established in 1952, the Knight family has been serving Tree Town for decades. Over the years, Knight’s has expanded from a single market to now include three restaurants and a new southside market. The two Ann Arbor eateries have become hot spots for fine dining.

Ad

DETROIT STREET FILLING STATION (300 Detroit St.)

A veggie-friendly go-to, Detroit Street Filling Station makes even the most die-hard carnivore do a double-take. The vegan Kerrytown eatery transitioned to carry-out only during the COVID-19 pandemic while helping to feed restaurant industry workers.

Try the vegan cheese tea (when it’s on the menu). It sounds weird but trust us, it’s good.

KRAZY JIM’S BLIMPYBURGER (304 S. Ashley St.)

Ann Arbor’s oldest hamburger joint has been slinging patties since 1953. Hungry eaters can customize their order by stacking up to 5 patties, upgrading to special buns and loading up on the toppings.

RAY’S RED HOTS (629 E. University Ave.)

Open until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, the downtown hotdog spot is ready to satisfy late-night snack attacks. Ray’s has been feeding hungry students for years with a huge menu of hotdogs, sausages, burgers, sandwiches, waffle fries, chips and milkshakes

Ad

Here’s what one voter said:

“Best Chicago dog I’ve ever had!!”

PACIFIC RIM BY KANA (114 W. Liberty St.)

Once a small, family-owned Korean restaurant near the University of Michigan Hospital, Pacific Rim by Kana has grown into its downtown Ann Arbor location while growing its reputation for mouth-watering meals. The Liberty Street restaurant serves pan-Asian cuisine with a focus on hospitality and good food.

SEVA ANN ARBOR (2541 Jackson Ave.)

Seva has been a vegetarian go-to for Ann Arborites since 1973 when it originally opened downtown. The veggie-friendly spot, now in the Westgate Shopping Center, has a menu of creative comfort food, salads, sandwiches and house-made desserts.

WEBER’S RESTAURANT (3050 Jackson Ave.)

The Westside Ann Arbor spot for fine dining, Weber’s has been providing the steakhouse experience to eaters since 1937. Known for its stained glass windows, baby grand piano and elegant ambiance, the restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and even late night fare.

Ad

CHELA’S RESTAURANT & TAQUERIA (693 S. Maple Rd.)

Located on Tree Town’s west side, the unassuming Mexican restaurant and taqueria is a well-loved go-to for tamales, platters, tacos, tortas, elotes, burritos and more.

SEOUL GARDEN (3125 Boardwalk Dr.)

The only southside eatery to make the top 10, Seoul Garden cooks up noodles, hot pot, Bento boxes, sushi, Bibimbap, and even Korean BBQ take-home kits.

Here’s what one voter said:

“Delicious Korean food and amazing sushi.”

BONUS

CURRY ON (2711 Plymouth Rd.)

The northwest Ann Arbor eatery received a whopping 92 nominations during our nomination period. Offering Indian street eats with options for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, Curry On is a good spot for quick bites, cheap but tasty eats, and Friday specials.

Don’t skip on the weekday lunch deals and Happy Hour Kati roll discounts.

MAIZ MEXICAN CANTINA (36 E. Cross St., Ypsilanti)

Ad

Because of its Ypsilanti location, MAIZ technically isn’t an Ann Arbor eatery. Nevertheless, we (and you) are giving it a shout-out for its Tex-Mex specialties, traditional dishes and, of course, margaritas.

This is what one voter said:

“Great food, drinks and service. Well worth visiting Ypsi’s depot town on Cross Street.”