Sheriff’s Office searching for woman missing from Washtenaw County adult care home

Dexter, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Kathleen Silkworth, who went missing from her adult care home in Dexter at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The home is located on the 7000 block of Dexter-Pinckney Rd. in Dexter.

“Kathleen is in a wheelchair and we would really like to get her back into the care of those responsible for her,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office in a release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-971-8400.