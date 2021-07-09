Partly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Sheriff’s Office searching for woman missing from Washtenaw County adult care home

Kathleen Silkworth last seen in Dexter

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Kathleen Silkworth.
Kathleen Silkworth. (Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office)

Dexter, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Kathleen Silkworth, who went missing from her adult care home in Dexter at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The home is located on the 7000 block of Dexter-Pinckney Rd. in Dexter.

“Kathleen is in a wheelchair and we would really like to get her back into the care of those responsible for her,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office in a release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-971-8400.

