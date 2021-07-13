Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch announces 2021 season lineup

ANN ARBOR – Bank of Ann Arbor’s Sonic Lunch Summer Concert Series will return to Liberty Plaza after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The open air concerts at the corner of Liberty and Division are free to the public and kick off on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.

“We are so excited to bring Sonic Lunch back to Ann Arbor for the summer of 2021,” President and CEO of Bank of Ann Arbor, Tim Marshall, said in a release. “Even though we aren’t starting until August, you can still expect to see a wonderful collection of local and national talent on the Sonic Lunch stage.

“We have some artists our followers will know well, like Laith Al-Saadi, Theo Katzman and Brett Dennen. But we also have new artists joining us including local mix-master Ki5 Loops, soulful Detroit singer Al Bettis, and the Detroit Youth Choir, who made an impressive run on America’s Got Talent.”

Here’s the 2021 lineup:

Aug. 5: Brett Dennen with special guest Althea Grace

Aug. 12: Michigander with special guest Jake Lemond

Aug. 19: Laith Al-Saadi, Detroit Youth Choir with special guest Al Bettis

Aug. 26: Absofacto with special guest Ki5 Loops

Sept. 2: Theo Katzman with special guest May Erlewine

Liberty St. will be closed for every show to allow for social distancing, and Bank of Ann Arbor will be bringing back its big stage on Liberty for two performances this season.