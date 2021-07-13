Look out for these road closures during Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair returns to town Thursday through Saturday, and with it come extensive road closures in the downtown area.

The event spans 30 blocks, causing roads at the heart of the city to close for long stretches of artist booths, outdoor retail and dining.

Street closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 through midnight on Saturday, July 17. Regular road closures for downtown restaurants will remain in place through Sunday.

The following roads will be closed for Art Fair:

South University from State to Forest

State Street from East Washington to Madison

East Washington from State to Fletcher

Liberty from Ashley to State

Main Street from Huron to William

Thompson from Liberty to William

Maynard from Liberty to Jefferson

North University from State to Fletcher

See the map of the event below:

Map of the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Ann Arbor Art Fair)

Visitors and vendors at the fair can sign up for the A2 Emergency Alert system to receive urgent information regarding the event to your phone. The system will only be active July 15-17 and individuals can register by texting A2ARTFAIR to 888777.

For more information, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.