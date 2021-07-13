Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Look out for these road closures during Ann Arbor Art Fair

Meredith Bruckner
, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Street closure during the Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 21, 2018.
Street closure during the Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 21, 2018. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair returns to town Thursday through Saturday, and with it come extensive road closures in the downtown area.

The event spans 30 blocks, causing roads at the heart of the city to close for long stretches of artist booths, outdoor retail and dining.

Street closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 through midnight on Saturday, July 17. Regular road closures for downtown restaurants will remain in place through Sunday.

Read: Your guide to the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair

The following roads will be closed for Art Fair:

  • South University from State to Forest
  • State Street from East Washington to Madison
  • East Washington from State to Fletcher
  • Liberty from Ashley to State
  • Main Street from Huron to William
  • Thompson from Liberty to William
  • Maynard from Liberty to Jefferson
  • North University from State to Fletcher

See the map of the event below:

Map of the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Ann Arbor Art Fair)

Visitors and vendors at the fair can sign up for the A2 Emergency Alert system to receive urgent information regarding the event to your phone. The system will only be active July 15-17 and individuals can register by texting A2ARTFAIR to 888777.

For more information, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.

