Your guide to the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair is making a return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The event, now in its 62nd year, will feature three fairs in one across 30 city blocks in downtown Ann Arbor from July 15-17. The three juried art fairs are the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair

While the footprint of the event will remain the same as in years past, added safety protocols will be in place including extra space between booths. The event is the largest juried art fair in the country and typically attracts nearly half a million visitors.

Nearly 1,000 artists will be selling their work from virtually every medium. Visitors can expect to browse handcrafted ceramics, jewelry, leather and metalworks, painting, photography, sculpture, wood, photography and more.

To see the complete list of artists and where their booths will be located, click here.

Map of the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Ann Arbor Art Fair)

“We are excited to again be able to host artists and visitors to the Ann Arbor Art Fair, executive director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair Karen Delhey said in a release. “While there will be some changes to this year’s fair, everyone can expect to see inspiring and amazing art in line with what they have come to expect year after year.”

Hours:

Thursday, July 15: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday, July 16: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 17: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

“Supporting the artists is more important than ever this year,” executive director of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original Maureen Riley said in a release. “Like many others, their livelihoods were severely impacted by the pandemic. All three fairs are proud to select some of the best artists from around the country to come to Ann Arbor to participate in the event.”

Executive director of the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair, Frances Todoro-Hargreaves, said that local business owners also took a hit during the pandemic due to canceled events that typically bring tourists into town.

“In addition to all the fine art and handmade crafts, the Ann Arbor Art Fair allows visitors to explore and experience the fabulous restaurants and retail shops in downtown Ann Arbor,” Todoro-Hargreaves said in a release.

“Similar to past fairs, there will be incredible dining and sidewalk sales as local businesses are excited to welcome AAAF visitors back as part of the beloved ‘Ann Arbor experience.’”

Getting there

Whether you choose to come by foot, bike, car or shuttle, you’ll have plenty of options.

A popular option is to park for free at Briarwood Mall or Huron High School and take shuttles that drop you right at the entrance to the fairs every 10-15 minutes. Roundtrip tickets are $5 and children under the age of five ride free.

Several parking structures will be offering daily parking for $18 or $9 parking after 5 p.m.

For more information on where to park, read our Art Fair Parking 101.

Entertainment

In true Art Fair fashion, live music will be making a comeback at this year’s event. Sponsored by DTE Energy, local folk music venue The Ark will present two daily musical performances at the corner of Main and Liberty streets and at the corner of State Street and South University.

Another stage presented by the Ann Arbor Civid Theater will be located at Maynard and William.

For the full schedule of performances, click here.

For more information, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.