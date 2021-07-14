79-year-old Ypsilanti Township woman appears in virtual hearing, ordered to reduce number of marijuana plants

Ypsilanti grandmother is again ordered to reduce number of medical pot plants

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A show cause hearing was held for a 79-year-old woman, who says she’s growing multiple marijuana plants to help those in pain.

Judith Pontius was previously threatened with jail time if she did not remove her plants. Ypsilanti Township attorneys said she failed to follow previous court orders in doing so.

Pontius virtually appeared before a judge on the 55-plus marijuana plants in her home. In the hearing, attorneys representing the township tried to have her held in contempt of court for refusing to comply with removing the plants.

More: 79-year-old woman battles Ypsilanti Township over number of medical marijuana plants caregivers are allowed

Ad

Outside of the courtroom, many showed up to rally in support for Pontius.

“She has broken no law. She should be threatened by no jail time,” said one protester.

Pontius and her lawyer both believe that she should be allowed to grow the large number of plants as a caregiver.

“The township has been passing ordinances basically to eliminate caregivers from their township and that is not he intent of the Supreme Court case,” said her attorney, Barton Morris.

More: Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs marijuana legislation regulating delta-8 THC products

Township attorney Doug Winters said it boils down to a zoning issue.

“If you’re going to be a caregiver, you have to be in the right zoning district. That’s why you don’t have mixed uses in a residential area. That would be in conflict,” Winters said.

Ad

The judge ultimately said the previous Supreme Court ruling still stands.

“The order stands as the lawful order of the court,” said the judge.

“If I have to, I have to. I have to follow whatever they say,” Pontius said.

Morris said his client is going to comply and remove more plants. Another hearing is being scheduled.

More: Marijuana news coverage