79-year-old woman battles Ypsilanti Township over number of medical marijuana plants caregivers are allowed

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There is a limit on the number of medical marijuana plants a person can have in their home in Ypsilanti Township.

One senior citizen, who uses those plants in her role as a caregiver, has far exceeded that limit. She spoke with Local 4 and said she’s not backing down, even if it lands her in jail.

Read: Judge halts recreational marijuana licensing in Detroit over ‘likely unconstitutional’ ordinance

Judith Pontius, 79, has a marijuana grow operation with more than 60 plants. She said she knows she’s violating the township ordinance.

No grow operations are allowed in homes with more than 12 plants. Anything more than that is a nuisance to the neighbors.

This week, a judge ordered Pontius to get rid of her plants. She said she will not remove them. She said she is a licensed caregiver and has seen marijuana help her patients manage chronic pain.

Ad

Read: More marijuana news coverage

With marijuana being legal in Michigan and dispensaries all over, Cannabis Legal Group attorney Barton Morris said it’s wrong to crack down on caregivers.

Read: Complete Local 4 Defenders coverage