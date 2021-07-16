Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Huron Hills Golf Course now offering parent, child golf lessons

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A woman holds a golf driver.
A woman holds a golf driver. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – In search of ideas for summer activities to do with your child?

Huron Hills Golf Course just announced it will be offering parent and child golf lessons on Fridays and Saturdays in August.

Children ages seven and up are welcome to participate in the lessons, which will provide participants with tailored instruction based on individual skill level.

Class sizes will be limited. Lessons will be 75 minutes long and will meet for four weeks. The cost is $125 per pair.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Fridays, Aug. 6-27: 5-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:45 p.m.
  • Saturdays, Aug. 7-28: 10:30-11:45 a.m. and noon to 1:15 p.m.

To register, click here.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

