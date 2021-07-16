Ann Arbor’s Huron Hills Golf Course now offering parent, child golf lessons

ANN ARBOR – In search of ideas for summer activities to do with your child?

Huron Hills Golf Course just announced it will be offering parent and child golf lessons on Fridays and Saturdays in August.

Children ages seven and up are welcome to participate in the lessons, which will provide participants with tailored instruction based on individual skill level.

Class sizes will be limited. Lessons will be 75 minutes long and will meet for four weeks. The cost is $125 per pair.

Here’s the schedule:

Fridays, Aug. 6-27: 5-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Saturdays, Aug. 7-28: 10:30-11:45 a.m. and noon to 1:15 p.m.

To register, click here.