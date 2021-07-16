National funding helps reopen Shelter Association of Washtenaw County recuperative care program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Funding from the CDC Foundation and the National Institute for Medical Respite Care has led to the reopening of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County’s Recuperative Care program.

Through the program, medically fragile community members experiencing homelessness can have recuperative care at a local hotel in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

Originally opened in August 2019 at the Robert J. Delonis Center, the six-bed program provided part-time nursing care and shelter to homeless community members who had been discharged from hospitals. It aims to educate clients, reduce hospital stays, provide healing and help find clients find permanent housing.

Before closing in March 2020 to protect participants during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Recuperative Care had helped 25 clients in partnership with Packard Health, SAWC said in a release.

SAWC’s program is one of nine recuperative care programs across the United States given money from the $1.6 million CDC Foundation fund. The funding supports programs to overcome issues such as inadequate facilities, lack of staffing and insufficient equipment.

“Our team would not have been able to re-open the program without these funds. Our shelter and community partners are grateful for the CDCF/NIMRC award. Recuperative Care is needed now more than ever to protect the most vulnerable persons from COVID-19,” said SAWC Program Director Kate D’Alessio.

Right now, the Shelter Association is reconnecting the relaunched program with Packard Health to hospital referral partners.