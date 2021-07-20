City of Ann Arbor to hold senior golf championship in August

The 2021 Ann Arbor championship is open to golfers age 50 and up.

ANN ARBOR – Calling all golfers age 50 and up.

Leslie Park Golf Course will host an amateur senior golf championship Aug. 21-22.

The two-day, 36-hole stroke play tournament will also include a super senior division for participants age 65 and up. The event will have a 126 participant capacity limit.

The entry fee for the event is $80 and $75 for those who enter by Aug. 3.

Read: Ann Arbor canoe livery to roll out new programming this month

The final deadline to enter is Aug. 17.

To register, click here.

Leslie Park Golf Course is at 2120 Traver Rd. The office can be reached at 734-794-6245.