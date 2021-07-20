Partly Cloudy icon
City of Ann Arbor to hold senior golf championship in August

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The 2021 Ann Arbor championship is open to golfers age 50 and up.
The 2021 Ann Arbor championship is open to golfers age 50 and up. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Calling all golfers age 50 and up.

Leslie Park Golf Course will host an amateur senior golf championship Aug. 21-22.

The two-day, 36-hole stroke play tournament will also include a super senior division for participants age 65 and up. The event will have a 126 participant capacity limit.

The entry fee for the event is $80 and $75 for those who enter by Aug. 3.

The final deadline to enter is Aug. 17.

To register, click here.

Leslie Park Golf Course is at 2120 Traver Rd. The office can be reached at 734-794-6245.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

