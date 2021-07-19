Partly Cloudy icon
Ann Arbor canoe livery to roll out new programming this month

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Gallup Park, Gallup Park Canoe Livery, Kayak, Kayaking, Course, Instructor, Seniors, Disability, Programming, Washtenaw County, Huron River, Outdoor Events, Ann Arbor Events, City of Ann Arbor, Inclusive
Kayakers on the Huron River (Photo: Destination Ann Arbor)
ANN ARBOR – The Gallup Park Canoe Livery will be introducing new programming later this month.

The new programs include instructive courses for seniors and people with disabilities.

Here’s more information including prices, dates and how to sign up:

Kayaking for Seniors 2021

This course is designed for participants over the age of 50. Learn to kayak with trained support staff on the scenic Huron River. Each session is two classes.

Price is $50 per person with a 6-person maximum.

Schedule:

  • Session 1: Wednesdays, July 21 and July 28, 9-10:30 a.m.
  • Session 2: Wednesdays, July 21 and July 28, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Session 3: Wednesdays, Aug. 11 and Aug 18, 9-10:30 a.m.
  • Session 4: Wednesdays, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Adapted Kayaking 2021

This new program teaches participants with disabilities how to kayak. Participants are led by a trained, certified instructor and are accompanied on river trips by trained support staff. Each session is two classes.

Price is $50 per person with a 6-person maximum.

Schedule:

  • Session 1: Tuesdays, July 20 and July 27, 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Session 2: Tuesdays, July 20 and July 27, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Session 3: Tuesdays, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Session 4: Tuesdays, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, 6:30-8 p.m.

Registration can be completed online or by calling 734-794-6240.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

