In Photos: Ann Arbor Art Fair returns in 2021

Visitors and artist booths in front of the Michigan Theater during the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tourists, townies and artists filled up the streets of downtown Ann Arbor from Thursday, July 15 to Saturday, July 17, during the return of the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

The massive juried art event was organized in just seven weeks after initially being canceled by organizers back in May.

True to Art Fair tradition, the weather was a mixed bag ranging from torrential storms to blazing temperatures.

Here is our look back at the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair:

Ann Arbor's Violin Monster at the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (WDIV)

2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair visitors on State Street. (WDIV)

Crowds take over the intersection of State Street and North University Avenue during the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (WDIV)

An Ann Arbor Street Art Fair sign on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (WDIV)

Saxophonist Aaron McAfee performs on Main Street during the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (WDIV)

