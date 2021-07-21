Ann Arbor celebrates 40 years as ‘Tree City’ by planting new trees

The Huron River lined with trees in Ann Arbor (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Forty homes around Ann Arbor will get new trees this fall as the city celebrates 40 years as a recognized “Tree City.”

The city of Ann Arbor announced Monday that it will plant 40 new trees in front of 40 homes in honor of Arbor Day and the city’s leafy nickname.

The project will begin on Friday, October 1 In collaboration with the Elizabeth Dean Trust Fund Committee.

Trees will be planted in the right of way in front of homes. Residents can submit potential sites for consideration by emailing an address and location details to trees@a2gov.org.

Submissions are due by Friday, September 3.

City of Ann Arbor staff and members of the Dean Trust Fund will review the sites and notify property owners before the trees are planted, a city notice said.

