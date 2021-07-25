Submit your pictures to the A4 Summer Photo Challenge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With hot, humid days and rainy nights, Ann Arbor is right in the middle of the dog days of summer.

Maybe you snapped some cool shots during Art Fair, took celebratory selfies at an Ann Arbor Summer Festival concert or tested your photography skills while canoeing down Huron River. Whatever it is, we want to see how you have celebrated summer in Tree Town.

Winners will be featured in an article, in one of Meredith’s Tuesday newsletters and will have bragging rights for the rest of the summer.

You have until 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, to submit as many photos as you want. Make sure to include your name, a title and a caption.

Submit your photos below: