Ann Arbor District Library asks community for help with bicentennial project

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The beloved Ann Arbor District Library is turning the big 2-0-0 in 2024 and needs community help to prepare.

On Tuesday, the library system put out a call for assistance with its new Ann Arbor 200 project, which will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its founding.

Here are the details:

In 2024, AADL will put out 200 content releases exploring Ann Arbor history. Materials will be created by library staff, commissioned from artists, filmmakers and writers, and possibly created through partnerships with Ann Arbor organizations.

“Some will be informative, some will be whimsical, some will be experimental. The ways we explore these topics—articles, documentaries, podcasts, illustrations, music recordings, animations—will hopefully be as varied as the topics we explore,” said the project website.

But the library system needs help choosing which topics to cover. Community members are asked to submit historical topics they want to know about. Topics can range from the specific and focused to the more general and vague.

Email suggestions to annarbor200@aadl.org.

Find more details at annarbor200.org.