Partly Cloudy icon
71º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor District Library asks community for help with bicentennial project

Calling local history buffs

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor District Library, Community, Libary, Events, Ann Arbor Events, History, Local, Local History
The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.
The downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The beloved Ann Arbor District Library is turning the big 2-0-0 in 2024 and needs community help to prepare.

On Tuesday, the library system put out a call for assistance with its new Ann Arbor 200 project, which will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its founding.

Here are the details:

In 2024, AADL will put out 200 content releases exploring Ann Arbor history. Materials will be created by library staff, commissioned from artists, filmmakers and writers, and possibly created through partnerships with Ann Arbor organizations.

“Some will be informative, some will be whimsical, some will be experimental. The ways we explore these topics—articles, documentaries, podcasts, illustrations, music recordings, animations—will hopefully be as varied as the topics we explore,” said the project website.

But the library system needs help choosing which topics to cover. Community members are asked to submit historical topics they want to know about. Topics can range from the specific and focused to the more general and vague.

Email suggestions to annarbor200@aadl.org.

Find more details at annarbor200.org.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email