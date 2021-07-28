‘It could have been a lot worse.’ Car crashes into Ann Arbor shopping center

Ann Arbor firefighters and members of Huron Valley Ambulance are seen responding to a single-vehicle crash at Traver Village Shopping Center on July 26, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Members of the Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on Monday at the Traver Village Shopping Center on the city’s northside.

The single-car collision happened at around 4:37 p.m. and the vehicle had two occupants at the time of the crash.

“It could have been a lot worse and not only could a pedestrian have been involved, but had they not hit the pillar, they would have gone right into one of the stores,” said Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. “They had some pretty good velocity behind them.

“Fortunately, just the single vehicle and the crash was related to the occupants of the vehicle.”

The occupants of a vehicle that crashed into building supports at Traver Village Shopping Center on July 26, 2021 received minor injuries, said officials. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)

The two adults were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said Kennedy.

Members of the Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were also on the scene.