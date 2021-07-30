Ann Arbor YMCA begins youth summer food distribution program

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA has kicked off its summer food program for local youth in collaboration with Ypsilanti Community Schools.

Y day campers in both Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Township will receive free lunches. Additionally, YMCA youth program participants and other community partner programs will receive free weekend “snack packs.”

The meals differ week to week, but lunches often include a sandwich, fruits, a vegetable and a small snack.

Snack packs include 6 snacks, healthy eating tips and a YMCA activity task card.

“Thanks to a Diversity Inclusion-Global Hunger Relief Grant from Y-USA, this summer we are providing youth in our Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Township Summer Day Camps, Ypsilanti and Glacier Hills YMCA Child Development Centers, and Y on the Fly programs, as well as kids at some of our collaborative partners’ sites, with free Weekend Snack Packs,” Ann Arbor YMCA President & CEO Toni Kayumi said in a release.

“There are families in Washtenaw County who are struggling financially, and we want to help prevent children in our community from going hungry.”

Free weekend snack packs will be distributed today at Food Gatherers’ mobile sites, and the Y’s community partners at McKinley Apartments and Forrest Knoll Apartments.

For future distribution times and locations, contact the Y’s Anti-Hunger Initiatives Director Jackie Whitus at jwhitus@annarborymca.org.