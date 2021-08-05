Partly Cloudy icon
Get vaccinated at TMAZ Taqueria in Ann Arbor on Friday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Diana Phipps pulls up doses of the Pfizer vaccine into syringes at a clinic organized by the Travis County Mobile Vaccine Collaborative at Rodriguez Elementary School on July 28, 2021. Source diversity info: White Female
ANN ARBOR – TMAZ Taqueria is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

The event is in partnership with the Washtenaw County Health Department, Packard Health, Washtenaw Health Plan, Mexiquenses en Michigan, St. Francis of Assisi Parish and Michigan Communities Conquering COVID-19.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are needed.

Packard Health will be administering the vaccines and will have both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots available.

Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 and up while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for anyone age 18 and up.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied to the clinic by a parent or guardian.

Cleaning products will be distributed to participants.

TMAZ Taqueria Restaurant is located at 3182 Packard St.

