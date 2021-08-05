Get vaccinated at TMAZ Taqueria in Ann Arbor on Friday

ANN ARBOR – TMAZ Taqueria is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
The event is in partnership with the Washtenaw County Health Department, Packard Health, Washtenaw Health Plan, Mexiquenses en Michigan, St. Francis of Assisi Parish and Michigan Communities Conquering COVID-19.
Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are needed.
Packard Health will be administering the vaccines and will have both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots available.
Stop by T-MAZ Taqueria Restaurant TOMORROW 8/6 from 12-4pm and get your #COVID19 vaccine! No appointment needed! pic.twitter.com/HYU3jUOalc— Michigan CEAL (@MichiganCEAL) August 5, 2021
Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 and up while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for anyone age 18 and up.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied to the clinic by a parent or guardian.
Cleaning products will be distributed to participants.
TMAZ Taqueria Restaurant is located at 3182 Packard St.