Get vaccinated at TMAZ Taqueria in Ann Arbor on Friday

ANN ARBOR – TMAZ Taqueria is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

The event is in partnership with the Washtenaw County Health Department, Packard Health, Washtenaw Health Plan, Mexiquenses en Michigan, St. Francis of Assisi Parish and Michigan Communities Conquering COVID-19.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are needed.

Packard Health will be administering the vaccines and will have both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots available.

Stop by T-MAZ Taqueria Restaurant TOMORROW 8/6 from 12-4pm and get your #COVID19 vaccine! No appointment needed! pic.twitter.com/HYU3jUOalc — Michigan CEAL (@MichiganCEAL) August 5, 2021

Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 and up while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for anyone age 18 and up.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied to the clinic by a parent or guardian.

Cleaning products will be distributed to participants.

TMAZ Taqueria Restaurant is located at 3182 Packard St.