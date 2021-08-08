Mostly Cloudy icon
Vote for winning designs in Ann Arbor’s ‘Saving Energy’ contest

Voting is open August 6-12

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Help decide which Earth-loving designs will win Ann Arbor’s “Saving Energy” design contest.

The contest celebrates the first anniversary of A2ZERO, Tree Town’s transition plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, and increases public awareness about saving energy.

In June, the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations put out a call for designs. Ideas were submitted by Ann Arbor area students in grade K-12 and narrowed down to nine finalists by judges.

The public can vote on winning designs in three categories; K-5, 6-8, and 9-12.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Cast votes here.

Winning designs will be used as stickers or badges, featured at A2ZERO events and used by the Ann Arbor District Library for its 2022 Summer Game badges. Winning artists will be given $200.

Awards will be announced on Friday, the city said.

