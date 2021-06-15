City of Ann Arbor “Saving Energy” sticker design contest open to students

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor student artists have the chance to win $200 by entering a badge or sticker design in a new citywide contest.

Until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, young artists can enter the “Save Energy” sticker design contest promoting carbon footprint reduction and saving energy.

The contest is hosted by the city of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations to celebrate the first anniversary of A2ZERO, Tree Town’s transition plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Here are the details:

Students from kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to enter the contest.

Designs must be original creations that have not been previously published and should incorporate the theme of “saving energy.”

Entry forms must be submitted with designs that must have a parent or guardian signature (if applicable).

As stickers will only be printed on one side, designs should one-sided and fit within a circle two inches in diameter.

Young artists can use up to three colors, not including white space.

Dates should not be included.

Only one entry can be submitted per student.

Designs should be submitted with entry forms by email to sustainability@a2gov.org. or mailed (or hand-delivered) to the Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations at Larcom City Hall.

If mailed, designs must be postmarked by Tuesday, July 13.

Finalist designs will be voted on by the public and used for 2022 Ann Arbor District Library Summer Game badges.

Awards will be announced on Friday, August 13, city officials said.

Ad

Winning designs will be chosen for three categories: Grades K-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12. Category winners will receive $200 in cash and have their work printed as stickers and featured at A2ZERO community events.

Find more details and the entry form here.

A2ZERO was adopted by Ann Arbor city council on June 1, 2020. Its one-year anniversary was celebrated from June 1-6 during A2ZERO week.

Larcom City Hall is at 301 E. Huron St.