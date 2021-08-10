Ann Arbor Jaycees to celebrate end of summer with Pittsfield Township picnic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Say goodbye to summer and hello fall during the free End of Summer Picnic in Lillie Park South.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, Washtenaw County residents can join Ann Arbor Jaycees and Pittsfield Township Parks and Recreation for summer fun, food and games.

The family-friendly event will have several activities including a bounce house, an inflatable obstacle course, lawn games and a DJ, said Ann Arbor Jaycees president Meleah Nunn in an email.

Community members can buy lunch at the Simply Spanish, Shimmy Shack and Bearclaw Coffee food trucks, or pay for some face painting by Face Flair.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department and local fire department will also be at the picnic.

Those with questions about the End of Summer Picnic can email Nunn at president@a2jaycees.org.

Ann Arbor Jaycees is a group of young adults ages 21-40 who organize events and development opportunities around the Ann Arbor area.

The group puts together an annual Fourth of July Parade which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lillie Park South is at 4365 Platt Rd.