Ann Arbor YMCA now requiring face masks indoors

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor YMCA building at 400 W. Washington St. (Morgan Anderson Photography)

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA has reinstated its indoor mask policy on Monday.

The move follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone living in a U.S. county with “substantial” or “high” levels of COVID transmission wear masks in indoor public settings.

Washtenaw County recently reached a “substantial” level of community spread.

The new measure applies to everyone inside the Y’s facilities regardless of vaccination status.

“Because the Y is a Youth Development organization that has numerous unvaccinated children under the age of 12 in our care, we continue to act in a manner that is Socially Responsible and are choosing to proceed with an abundance of caution to protect those who are most vulnerable, and to promote Healthy Living,” reads a release on the Y’s website.

Exceptions to the rule include children under the age of 2 and those in the process of showering or swimming in the pool.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

