Ann Arbor YMCA now requiring face masks indoors

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA has reinstated its indoor mask policy on Monday.

The move follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone living in a U.S. county with “substantial” or “high” levels of COVID transmission wear masks in indoor public settings.

Washtenaw County recently reached a “substantial” level of community spread.

The new measure applies to everyone inside the Y’s facilities regardless of vaccination status.

“Because the Y is a Youth Development organization that has numerous unvaccinated children under the age of 12 in our care, we continue to act in a manner that is Socially Responsible and are choosing to proceed with an abundance of caution to protect those who are most vulnerable, and to promote Healthy Living,” reads a release on the Y’s website.

Exceptions to the rule include children under the age of 2 and those in the process of showering or swimming in the pool.