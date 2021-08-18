City of Ann Arbor announces schedule adjustments at pools, liveries due to low staffing

Stored canoes and kayaks at the Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – The city announced on Tuesday evening it will be updating its operations and hours at two of its pools and liveries ahead of Labor Day.

After an already challenging summer due to record low staffing levels, city officials said they have seen a dramatic drop in staff as Labor Day approaches.

“This is in part due to the Ann Arbor Public Schools starting their school year before Labor Day,” reads a city announcement. “This reduction in staffing forces us to make some adjustments to our operations and hours prior to Labor Day.”

See the changes below, according to a release:

Argo and Gallup Liveries will be shortening hours beginning August 21 to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Buhr Park Pool’s last day of the season will be August 29.

The Fuller Pool main locker rooms will be closing Sunday August 22.

The individual changing rooms will still be available.

The longer 5.7-mile Barton to Gallup river trip will be done for the season on August 20.

The Argo Livery will be closed on weekdays starting Monday August 30. The livery will remain open on weekends.

Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor staffing levels and will make additional changes if necessary.