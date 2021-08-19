Washtenaw Community College to host free monthly STEAM Saturday events for middle schoolers

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College is launching a new series this weekend focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math education for area middle schoolers.

The free, virtual workshops will be led by WCC faculty members each month with the hopes of introducing local students and their families to the world of STEAM and its many career options.

The first workshop to kick off the series will be hosted on Saturday from 1-2 p.m.

The interactive “Not So Random” Math Probability workshop will be led by Megan Richendollar and will feature games, music and a Jeopardy-style game board in which teams can put their probability math skills to the test. All math levels are welcome, and younger and older students as well as family members can register.

Below are WCC’s other monthly sessions, according to a release. You may click on the links to register for each event:

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.