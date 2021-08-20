City asks people to stop moving barricades, running on path under construction in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Construction began this week on a portion of the Border-to-Border Trail that stretches along the Nichols Arboretum Nature area and Gallup Park and already the project has hit some snags.

People using the trail have been moving barricades, ignoring detour signs and continuing to use the path, said city officials.

“One of the things we would really like to express is that people not enter the project site and follow the detour that’s posted,” said city of Ann Arbor park planner and landscape architect Adam Fercho. “It takes people along Fuller Road and Fuller Court where there’s a wider sidewalk.

“If they could do that instead of running through the site that would be helpful because it’s causing delays. Our contractors are having to stop work to get people out of the area.”

City of Ann Arbor detour notice. (City of Ann Arbor)

The city hopes to have the project completed by November, before the first snow of the season hits.

The improvement work to the asphalt path includes replacing it with concrete and widening it from 8 feet to 10 feet.

Concrete typically lasts 30-40 years, whereas asphalt tends to last 10-15 years, said Fercho.

In addition to the new path, the city will be updating all the site furnishings, including benches and picnic tables.