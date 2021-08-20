Proof of vaccination, masks now required at The Ark in Ann Arbor

The Ark has been delivering virtual concerts and programs to music lovers online during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of The Ark.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Entertainment fans need to mask up and show proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations from now on at The Ark.

“Proof of full vaccination” will be required for everyone entering the downtown Ann Arbor entertainment venue including audiences, artists, crew, staff and volunteers, The Ark said Thursday in a social media post.

Masks will also be required except when audience members are eating and drinking or when musicians are playing on stage.

COVID-19 tests will not be accepted by The Ark in place of vaccination proof.

The venue said has updated its COVID-19 policies and will make changes when needed.

“We’ve updated The Ark’s COVID policies and procedures based on the current situation and guidance. Though COVID isn’t in the rearview mirror yet, vaccination, masking, and other safety protocols make gathering together in the current environment possible. The Ark’s protocols are in alignment with many other venues and events as we join the music industry in working thoughtfully to keep live music from disappearing again.

Ad

We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation and guidance and make adjustments as appropriate. We realize there are no “one size fits all” solutions that meet everyone’s circumstances and comfort levels, and we thank you for your understanding and support.

We look forward to seeing you at The Ark whenever the time is right for you,” the Ark said in its post.

Reactions to the announcement are mixed. Many of the venue’s supporters online expressed gratitude for the decision but others have vowed to go elsewhere due to the new requirements.

See the The Ark’s full post below: